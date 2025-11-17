Tripura revises target to create 1.35 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ this financial year

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has revised its target to empower 1.35 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ during the current financial year, an official said on Monday, November 17.

The decision was taken at a state-level steering committee meeting chaired by Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh on November 15 at the civil secretariat.

Tarit Kanti Chakma, CEO of TRLM, said the earlier target of creating 1.08 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’—women from self-help groups whose annual household income has crossed ₹1 lakh—has already been achieved, prompting the upward revision. He added that necessary initiatives would be undertaken and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) would be duly informed.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had on October 25 disbursed ₹100 crore to 1,00,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ to further strengthen their income-generating activities. South Tripura district currently leads the state with the highest number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’, totalling 21,898.

The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative is a central government programme aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of women in rural households by enabling them to achieve sustainable and improved income levels.