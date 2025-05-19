The Tripura Human Rights Commission has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of a Bangladeshi national who died while receiving treatment at a cancer centre in Agartala while in custody.

Aradhan Sarkar, 42, from Habiganj in Bangladesh's Sylhet District, died on May 17 at the ABV Regional Cancer Centre, where he was undergoing treatment. Sarkar had been imprisoned for allegedly entering India illegally.

The rights body has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to submit a detailed report by June 18 addressing all aspects of the prisoner's death.

"Since this is a case of death while the undertrial prisoner was in custody, it is the duty of the Commission to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances under which the death occurred," the Commission stated in its order.

According to prison authorities, Sarkar was initially held at Khowai Sub-jail but was transferred to Kendriya Sansodhanagar in Bishalgarh on April 17 following a judicial order for better medical care.

Two days later, medical officers recommended his admission to the Agartala Government Medical College & GB Pant Hospital, where he was admitted to the Male Medicine Ward. He was subsequently transferred to the cancer centre, where he died at approximately 6:30 am on May 17.

The human rights commission has requested extensive documentation, including the prisoner's initial health screening reports, complete medical records, post-mortem examination results with videography, and viscera reports.

"The said undertrial prisoner, Aradhan Sarkar, was sent to AGMC & GBP Hospital, Agartala, on April 19 at around 9:40 am for better medical treatment as advised by the Medical Officer," the official communication noted.

Police authorities in Khowai District have been instructed to contact the deceased's family members in Bangladesh to claim the body after completing necessary formalities.

The Commission has also notified the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi that it has taken cognisance of the case and initiated proceedings.