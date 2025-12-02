Tripura rights panel orders probe into alleged year-long ragging at boys’ hostel

A sharp fall in student residency at a boys’ hostel in West Tripura has prompted the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) to order a formal inquiry into allegations of prolonged ragging and physical abuse.

The case centres on the hostel of Anandanagar Dr BR Ambedkar English Medium School, where the number of boarders has reportedly dropped from about 100 to just 22 over two years. The THRC, led by Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh, said the decline coincides with claims of “continuous ragging over the past year”, prompting many guardians to pull their children out.

According to the order, a Class VII student was recently withdrawn by his family after he complained of “physical torture and harassment”. The report notes that the child and his mother accused hostel authorities, naming Hostel Superintendent Rajesh Debbarma in particular.

Senior students from Classes XI and XII allegedly demanded money — including “600 rupees” from the Class VII boy — and used physical force when the demands were refused. A similar case was reportedly recorded six months earlier.

In the most recent incident, the student is said to have phoned his guardian from a security guard’s mobile, telling her that he was being denied food and physically assaulted. His mother immediately went to the school to intervene.

Superintendent Debbarma has rejected the allegations, saying the matter stemmed from a disagreement involving a Class XII student and that the issue “has since been resolved”.

The THRC has directed the Director of School Education to conduct a full inquiry and submit a detailed report within one month. The matter will come up for the next hearing on January 8, 2026.