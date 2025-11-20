Tripura rights panel seeks answers after child’s death linked to school negligence

Tripura Human Rights Commission has demanded an explanation from the state’s School Education Department after a seven-year-old student died allegedly due to severe negligence by her school during a heat-intensive event.

The Commission acted on its own after receiving reports that Dipanwita Paul, a Class II student of Kshudiram Basu English Medium School in Agartala, was made to stand in an open field under harsh sunlight during a programme held to observe Vande Bharat. According to the order issued by THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh, teachers instructed students to remain in formation despite the extreme conditions.

Dipanwita repeatedly told her teachers that she felt unwell, yet she was allegedly asked to stay in line. Witness accounts claim staff members covered their own heads to shield from the heat, but did not allow children to do the same.

She collapsed during the event and was rushed to GB Hospital. “She fought for her life for eleven days before passing away on Tuesday,” the order noted. Her father, Debashish Paul, said the school showed “no concern” as his daughter underwent treatment and failed to visit the family. Dipanwita was their only child.

Calling the matter a “clear violation of the human rights of children”, the Commission said the incident reflected a denial of basic care and humane treatment within a school environment. A notice has been served to the Director of School Education, who must submit a detailed response on the incident and any action taken.

The report is to be filed within fifteen days of receiving the order. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on December 26, 2025.