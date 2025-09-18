Tripura rights panel seeks police report on alleged wrongful arrest

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has stepped in after a Dhalai district resident complained of being wrongfully arrested by local police officers. The commission has asked the Director General of Police to submit a detailed enquiry report by October 16.

According to the complaint, filed by Babul Das of Bhowliabasti in Ambassa, police allegedly arrested him by misidentifying him as another person wanted in a criminal case. The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued against one Barun Das in a case registered at Dharmanagar Police Station, North Tripura.

Das told officials that he had never been to Dharmanagar and that no case was pending against him. Despite this, the Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police Station and a Sub-Inspector allegedly treated him as “Babul Das alias Barun Das” and executed the warrant.

“The complainant told the concerned OC of the police station as well as SI of Police Hannanir Rahaman, that no criminal case was pending against him, that he was not Barun Das, and that he had never visited the Dharmanagar area. However, they did not pay any heed,” the order from the commission noted.

THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh observed that the complaint raised serious concerns of violation of fundamental rights. The commission has taken cognisance of the matter and directed the state police chief to ensure an enquiry is completed and the findings are submitted by mid-October.