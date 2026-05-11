Tripura rights panel seeks report on menstrual leave policy for women employees, students

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has asked the state government to submit details on whether it is considering menstrual leave or related welfare measures for women employees and female students across Tripura.

The commission, headed by Justice Arindam Lodh, took suo motu cognisance of the issue and directed the government to clarify if any proposal, consultation, policy decision or action plan is under discussion regarding menstrual leave, menstrual health support, attendance relaxation or workplace accommodation in government offices, private establishments and educational institutions.

The order referred to recent observations made by the Supreme Court in a writ petition concerning menstrual leave. The apex court had observed that the matter involves “complex policy considerations” and should be decided by the Union and state governments after consultations with stakeholders. It had also stated that states are free to frame their own policies on the issue.

The commission noted that India currently has no central law mandating menstrual leave for women employees or students. However, it highlighted that some states have already introduced measures linked to menstrual welfare.

According to the order, Bihar has been providing two days of menstrual leave every month to women government employees since 1992. Kerala has introduced menstrual leave and attendance relaxation for female students, while Karnataka approved a policy in 2025 granting one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women in both public and private sectors.

The THRC also cited previous legislative attempts, including the Menstruation Benefits Bill, 2017 and the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022, both of which are yet to become law.

Calling menstrual health and dignity an important aspect of women’s human rights, the commission said the issue deserves “serious consideration” in the context of constitutional guarantees related to equality, dignity and humane working conditions.

The commission has registered a suo motu case and directed Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha to submit a response within 30 days through the concerned departments.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 10, 2026.