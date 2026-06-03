Tripura rights panel takes suo motu cognisance of alleged negligence in two hospital deaths

The Tripura Human Rights Commission served notice seeking a report from the Directorate of Health after two incidents, including a patient who allegedly died in GB Pant Hospital and another pregnant woman who died in IGM Hospital due to alleged medical negligence.

In the first order, undersigned by Chairperson of THRC Arindam Lodh, it was said that the attention of the Commission was drawn on June 1 under the heading, “Patient in critical condition in toilet for a long time, then died there.”

“In the news item, it is reported that on May 31, 2026, the patient was lying in the toilet of the Medicine Ward of GBP Hospital for a long time. Even then, the concerned medical officers or nurses did not make any inquiry about the patient. Finally, in a serious condition, the patient was recovered by the family members of the patient, but by that time the patient had expired. The news item will speak for itself. The Commission has taken a serious view of the allegation since it shows a blatant violation of the human rights of the patient in GBP Hospital,” the order said.

It said that, this being the position, before taking cognizance, the Commission considers it appropriate to obtain a report from the Director of Health Services regarding the incident and to submit the report within 15 days.

In another order, the THRC said that the attention of the Commission was drawn to a news item published in several newspapers dated May 30, 2026, under the heading “Maternal death at IGM, negligence alleged.” This news item clearly shows that a sad incident involving the death of a pregnant woman was reported due to the absence of medical officers in IGM Hospital, which shows the poor condition of medical services in the hospital. As such, a serious allegation of violation of the human rights of the patient is apparent in those newspaper reports. The news item will speak for itself.



“This being the position, the Commission considers that before taking cognizance regarding the matter, a report should be obtained from the Director of Health Services, Government of Tripura, regarding the incident as reported in the newspapers. Paper cuttings of the respective news items be sent to the Director of Health Services, Government of Tripura, along with a copy of this order with a request to submit the report within 15 days,” the order reads.



The Commission has fixed July 3 for submission of the report by the Director of Health Services in both the cases.