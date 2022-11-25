Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that despite the rise in the number of vehicles in the state, road traffic accident has declined by 6 per cent.

The statement of the CM came after flagging off a police patrolling vehicle for Agartala-Churaibari in the North district National Highway that connects Tripura with the rest of the country through Assam.

"Today I have flagged off a National Highway patrolling vehicle for Agartala -Churaibari National Highway. Two months back we flagged off the same vehicle for Agartala Sabroom National Highway. I have promised to launch the same vehicle for Agartala to Churaibari National Highway. For this people will get safety as our first priority is the safety of people" said CM.

He also claimed that the Tripura Police department is working tirelessly and for which the graph of law and order to road traffic accidents has started declining.

"Cases of road traffic fatal incidents declined drastically. Almost 6 per cent of road traffic accidents declined while the number of vehicles has risen by 30 per cent but road traffic accidents declined which means traffic police working in an active role ", claimed Dr Saha adding that in Tripura around 55, 200 heavy vehicles are entering from outside of the state in a month.

On the drug issue, CM Dr Saha said, "We have seen that drug smugglers are using Tripura as a corridor to smuggle drugs from Myanmar to Bangladesh and also the cannabis that is grown here in Tripura is being smuggled in Bangladesh so to keep a close eye on such issues and to prevent it further these vehicles will also play a crucial role. In different areas, we are also installing CCTV cameras and people must come out in support of the police and to help them"