Tripura rolls out food support for tuberculosis patients

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu launched a Food Basket Distribution initiative for tuberculosis (TB) patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’s Nikshay Mitra Campaign at Sukanta Academy Auditorium on October 25.

The programme, jointly organised by the National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura, and the Rotary Club of Agartala, aims to provide nutritional support to TB patients, improve recovery rates, and encourage community participation in the fight against tuberculosis. Governor Reddy highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in achieving a TB-free India and commended the NHM and the Rotary Club for their contributions to public health welfare.

On the same day, Chief Minister Manik Saha launched Samriddhi – An initiative for making Lakhpati Didis under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. The programme focuses on empowering women economically in rural areas. Saha said that 1,08,281 women in the state have achieved the status of Lakhpati Didi, accounting for nearly 95 per cent of the target.

“About half of India’s population is women, and in Tripura, the figure is similar. Empowering women, especially in rural areas, is critical for the development of both the state and the country,” Saha said.

He added that around 4.86 lakh women are part of 54,170 self-help groups across Tripura, supported by village organisations, federations, and producer collectives. Bank loans worth Rs 1,773 crore have been provided under TRLM to support micro-enterprises, integrated farming clusters, and non-farm collectives.