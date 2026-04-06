Tripura rolls out mobile bike units to expand HIV detection in remote areas

The Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) has launched a fleet of mobile bike units aimed at improving HIV detection and outreach across all eight districts of the state.

The initiative, introduced under the supervision of the Health and Family Welfare Department, deploys eight bikes to cover “hard-to-reach areas”, particularly in rural and hilly regions where access to testing and awareness services remains limited.

At a flag-off ceremony held on Saturday morning, TSACS Project Director Dr Binita Chakma handed over the bikes to trained personnel from eight partner NGOs. These teams will carry out field-level HIV screening, awareness drives and referrals for treatment.

“The pace of HIV detection has accelerated across the state,” Chakma said, adding that expanding screening services had been a long-standing priority. “Sending these eight mobile bikes to each district ensures that services are available in any area, anytime. This will benefit the general public greatly.”

Officials said the programme builds on ongoing HIV/AIDS interventions that have intensified over the past year. TSACS continues to focus on early detection and treatment, with particular attention to young people and those affected by drug use.

The mobile units are also expected to improve access for pregnant women, ensuring timely testing and care, while strengthening outreach in underserved communities.