Renowned Rosem maestro Thanga Darlong breathed his last at the age of 103 at his residence in Kailashahar under Tripura’s Unakoti District on December 3.

The legendary artist, born on July 20, 1920, in Marui village, Tripura, had been battling chronic illnesses for an extended period.

Thanga Darlong was a luminary in the realm of folk music, celebrated for his exceptional contributions and tireless efforts in preserving and propagating traditional musical heritage, particularly through the traditional instrument rosem.

Considered to be one of the most accomplished performers of the Rosem, a bamboo-made flute-like indigenous musical instrument, Darlong had been bedridden for the last few days and was hospitalized for a long time.

His remarkable dedication to the art form earned him the prestigious Padma Shri in 2019, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

On X, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary Rosem player Padma Shri Thanga Darlong. With his passing away, an irreparable void has been created in the cultural world of the state. My condolences to all the bereaved and bereaved of this jewel of the state. May God give all the loved ones the strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace”.