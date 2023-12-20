The royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday wrote a letter to the West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar seeking his immediate intervention to stop the ongoing construction a the premises of the Ujjayanta Palace.

Debbarma objected to the construction of a public washroom, septic tank, water tank at the pious spot within the premises of the Ujjayanta Palace compound where the indigenous performs customary pujas are held.

In the letter, Pradyot said, expressed his grave concerns regarding the ongoing construction of a public washroom/septic tank/water tank (under the Smart City Project) within the premises of the Ujjayanta Palace compound in Agartala.

Debbarma's letter to the DM reads: “The said public washroom/septic tank/water tank is being constructed just adjacent (a few inches next) to the exact spot where our indigenous customary pujas, notably the Kharchi and Kher Puja, are celebrated and worshipped. I am deeply hurt and anguished at this sheer negligence of the administration. This action not only undermines the sanctity of the sacred site but also disrespects the cultural legacy that has been preserved for generations. It is crucial to emphasize that, as per the merger agreement, the responsibility falls on the District Magistrate's office to facilitate and arrange all customary traditional pujas like Kharchi and Kher Puja held at the palace compound. The construction of a public washroom/septic tank/water tank at such a sacred site not only disrupts the sanctity of these rituals but also displays a lack of sensitivity and understanding of the cultural heritage we strive to protect."

