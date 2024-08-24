Due to the massive flooding in the state, the Agriculture and Power departments have incurred losses exceeding Rs 600 Crores.

Speaking on the issue, Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the agriculture sector has suffered significant damage due to the rainfall.

“In agriculture, 68,826 hectares of land have been either fully or partially damaged, with a production loss estimated at 2.43 lakh metric tons. The preliminary report puts the total damage at Rs 532.25 Crores, and this figure is expected to rise,” he said.

The Minister also mentioned that 1,41,406 farmers have faced substantial losses.

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“4,000 hectares of jhum cultivation land have been damaged due to landslides, 7,000 hectares of Ayush paddy, and 1.5 lakh hectares of Aman paddy have been submerged. We have requested the National Seed Corporation to provide all necessary seeds. In horticulture, 5,614 hectares of land have been damaged, resulting in a production loss of 30.497 lakh and a monetary loss of Rs 167 Crores, affecting 27,000 farmers,” the Minister added.

In addition to the agricultural impact, the Minister highlighted the power sector's challenges.

“In Tripura, we have 9,90,451 consumers. Of these, 9,05,614 are active consumers, while 3,19,773 are affected, which is around 35%. Out of these, 1,49,000 consumers are still impacted. So far, 1,603 poles have been broken, 501 transformers have been damaged, 642 km of wiring is down, 33/66 kV substations in Ampi and Jolaibari are submerged, and 9 numbers of 33 kV lines have broken down. The estimated loss is around Rs 9.02 Crores, though this amount may increase,” he told reporters.

He further informed that 111 teams, each comprising 8 to 10 personnel, are working throughout the state to restore power.

“In Gomati and South Districts, workers have been unable to move due to severe waterlogging,” he added.