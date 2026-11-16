South Tripura District Police seized suspected Yaba tablets weighing 10.07 grams and cash amounting to Rs 6,01,400 during an anti-narcotics raid at Rangamura South Muslimpara under P R Bari Police Station.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team led by Belonia SDPO Vishal Kumar, IPS, along with personnel from P R Bari Police Station and the District Mobile Forensic Team, conducted a search operation at a house in the area.

During the raid, the team recovered 10.07 grams of suspected pink-coloured Yaba tablets, Rs 6,01,400 in cash, along with documents and other articles.

According to police, the owner of the house fled after noticing the presence of the police team. All the recovered items were seized following due legal procedures.

A case has been registered at P R Bari Police Station vide Case No. 40/2026 under Sections 22(b)(ii)(B), 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended destination of the suspected narcotics and identify whether other individuals were involved.

South Tripura District Police said it would continue its crackdown on drug trafficking as part of efforts to build a drug-free society.