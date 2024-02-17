Cash amounting to Rs 77 lakh has been seized from the West Bengal-bound Kanchanjunga Express in two separate incidents near Agartala.

As per Government Railway Police on Saturday during the search at Agartala Railway Station, a total of Rs 9 lakh 56 thousand in cash was found from three persons, without a valid source explained.

"Three individuals from Maharashtra, identified as Sudhir Wangmo, Krishna Wangmo, and Seema Shinde, were detained during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala railway station", said the cop.



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The detainees revealed they had arrived in Tripura three days prior and were en route to Maharashtra via West Bengal. The case is set to be transferred to the Income Tax department.

While on February 14, GRP officials discovered Rs 66.57 lakh unclaimed cash from the same express train. The cash, comprising Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes, was found wrapped in paper on the train's surface near the lavatory of the B1 compartment.

Despite speaking to passengers, authorities could not determine how the money ended up there. GRP officer Dhananjay Barman stated that the unclaimed cash case is under investigation.