Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to visit Tripura on May 23 for a series of events.

According to sources from the ruling BJP, during his five-day visit, Bhagwat, the 'sarsanghchalak' of the RSS, will meet numerous Sangh 'pracharaks' from the north east region.

Additionally, he will also hold discussions with senior BJP ministers and leaders, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

In preparation for his visit, security has been increased at Khayerpur Seva Dham in the West District, where he will be staying. Bhagwat is scheduled to depart from the state on May 28.

In 2022, Bhagwat visited Tripura for a series of organisational meetings, which took place a year before the state elections.