Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on November 20 claimed that before 2018 the political party which ruled the state was a party of terror and because of their wrong ideology, many young lives were lost.

While addressing a program of BJP in Surjyamani Nagar Assembly Constituency in Agartala, CM Dr Saha said, “Many young lives were lost due to the wrong ideology of the communists. But the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is following the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. BJP thinks everyone is equal. But communists always follow the divide and rule policy”.

In his speech, the Chief Minister elaborated on why the present government has undertaken a good governance campaign across the state from September 17 to December 25.

At the same time, he also highlighted the steps taken by the present government to solve the problems of the rural people of the state through the 'Amar Sarkar' portal.

He said that the administration will take steps to solve the common problems of rural areas which will be recorded in this portal within 10 days.

Criticizing the reign of the previous government the CM said that before 2018 there was a terror party that rule the state.

“During the period of that government, the Bharatiya Janata Party had to continue its program in the Suryamani Nagar Legislative Assembly with many struggles”, said CM.

Dr Saha further has vented his anger over the allegations levelled by the opposition on law and order issues.

“Law and order in the state have improved. But common people have seen bomb blasts in schools and colleges during the reign of communists. The present government is working on the zero-tolerance policy in the anti-narcotics drive under the directives of the Union Home Minister,” he added.

Seeing the large attendance of common people in today's public meeting, the Chief Minister said this huge attendance of the people indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government by capturing a large number of seats in the upcoming assembly elections.