The Rupaichari Primary Health Centre located in the South District of Tripura has been felicitated for attaining National Quality Assurance Standards Certification with a score of 95 per cent.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the health minister of the state said that the Rupaichari Primary Health Centre was felicitated during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Gunvatt Swasthya which was held on June 28, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

CM Manik Saha took to the microblogging site X to share the information. He wrote, "Proud moment for Tripura’s Health Department ! Rupaichari Primary Health Centre (PHC) of South Tripura District has been felicitated for attaining National Quality Assurance Standards Certification with 95 per cent score by Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Ayush in presence of by Anupriya Patel, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India".