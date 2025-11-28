Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission budget sees record growth, empowering 5 Lakh SHG women

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has recorded a remarkable and consistent rise in its annual budget over the past nine years, underscoring the state’s expanding commitment toward rural development and women-led livelihood initiatives.



The surge in allocations comes even as the TRLM team, led by CEO Tarit Kanti Chakma, IAS, is participating in the ongoing National Workshop in Hyderabad for preparing the Annual Action Plan (AAP) for 2026–27.

According to official figures, TRLM’s budget has grown more than tenfold since 2017–18. In that year, the allocation stood at Rs 51.77 crore, which has steadily climbed each year to reach Rs 528.20 crore in 2025–26. The rapid increase signals expanding developmental activities and deeper outreach across rural Tripura.



In 2017–18 the budget was Rs 51.77 crore, in 2018–19 the amount was Rs 99.53 crore, Rs 174.50 Crore for 2019–20, in the year 2020–21 the amount stood at Rs 182.28 crore, in 2021–22 it increased up to Rs 192.93 crore (revised to 258.81), in 2022–23 the budget was Rs 268.46 crore, in 2023–24 it was Rs 339.27 crore, last year which is 2024–25 the budget was Rs 417.02 and in 2025–26 the amount is Rs 528.20 crore.





“The Mission’s expanding budget has enabled the rollout of multiple livelihood, skill-development and enterprise-promotion programmes that now touch the lives of nearly 5 lakh Self Help Group (SHG) didis and rural beneficiaries in Tripura. Officials highlight that the growth reflects both increased central support and Tripura’s strong performance under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)”, said official.



As preparations for the 2026–27 Action Plan continue in Hyderabad, the rising trend in budgetary allocation positions TRLM for even greater impact in the coming years, with a focus on scaling up rural transformation, women’s empowerment, and sustainable livelihood initiatives across the state.