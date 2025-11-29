Tripura's Saras Mela to feature 400 stalls, boosting self-help group ventures

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) is preparing to host an extensive edition of the Saras Mela, scheduled to commence tentatively on 13 December at Hapania Ground in Agartala. This event promises the participation of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Tripura as well as other Indian states, bringing a wide variety of products and entrepreneurial ventures into focus.

Officials have disclosed plans for a total of 400 stalls at the fair, a significant increase from previous years. In detail, 335 of these will be operated by SHG entrepreneurs, with the remaining 65 allocated to line departments, encompassing Police, Health & Medical, and Press. The arrangement, as specified by the organisers, is designed to optimise both exposure and support for women-led economic activity.

A spokesperson stated, "According to TRLM authorities, 335 stalls will be dedicated to SHG entrepreneurs ('SHG didis'), while the remaining 65 stalls will be reserved for various line departments including Police, Health & Medical, and Press." The statement underscores the event's dual focus on grassroots entrepreneurship and institutional engagement.

Earlier today, the Chief Executive Officer of TRLM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, along with the Sub Divisional Officer (Rural Development) and other officials, conducted an on-site inspection at the Hapania venue. Their visit was aimed at ensuring that preparations are progressing according to schedule and that logistical arrangements are in place for the commencement of the event.

To ensure the fair is widely visible and accessible, TRLM has announced the installation of eight large decorative gates across Agartala. Additionally, hundreds of promotional posters are being placed throughout all districts to attract visitors and participants from across the state.

Looking ahead, TRLM has also disclosed plans for the inaugural Food Saras Fair, set for January 2026. This edition will feature thousands of SHGs dedicated exclusively to food items and food-based products, signifying a major expansion of the Saras platform and promising further opportunities for rural entrepreneurs.