Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission unveils ambitious 2026–27 plan, aims for 1.35 lakh Lakhpati Didis

A high-level delegation from the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), led by Secretary RD Abhishek Singh, visited New Delhi to present the proposed budget for the financial year 2026–27, outlining key priorities for rural development and expansion of Self-Help Group (SHG) initiatives.

During the presentation, TRLM CEO Tarit Kanti Chakma highlighted the mission’s achievements and future roadmap. A major highlight was the success of the Samriddhi campaigns, which mobilised Rs 198 crore under Samriddhi 1.0 and Rs 248 crore under Samriddhi 2.0, boosting grassroots entrepreneurship among women.

Further strengthening its vision, TRLM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Management Kolkata to nurture “Millionaire Didis” and “Crorepati Didis,” aiming to transform rural women into high-value entrepreneurs.

In a significant milestone, Rs 100 crore has already been disbursed to 1 lakh Lakhpati Didis through the hands of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Building on this, the state has now increased its target to 1.35 lakh Lakhpati Didis, up from the earlier 1.13 lakh.

To boost livelihood opportunities, TRLM has sanctioned 60 vehicles for SHG members to improve mobility and market access, while Rs 110 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in the upcoming financial year.

In a major market linkage initiative, SHE Marts will be set up across all districts of Tripura, creating platforms for branding and selling SHG products.

The Ministry of Rural Development also lauded TRLM’s performance under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), with Rs 49.92 crore proposed for 2026–27 to support skill development and employment for rural youth.

Additionally, under the Vibrant Villages Programme, 87 villages across 23 border blocks will be developed with targeted livelihood interventions to ensure inclusive growth in remote areas.

The visit concluded with the TRLM team presenting SHG-made products to officials, symbolising grassroots empowerment and self-reliance.