Tripura Rural Livelihoods Mission wins SKOCH Award for project TRIPTI

The Tripura Rural Livelihoods Mission (TRLM) has been conferred with the prestigious SKOCH Award today at the India Habitat Center in Delhi for its remarkable work in augmenting livelihoods for poor households through Project TRIPTI. The award was received by CEO of TRLM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, IAS.



Launched in December 2023, Project TRIPTI is transforming lives across the Ambassa, Ganganagar, and Dasda blocks of Dhalai and North Tripura districts. With a total budget of Rs 15 crores over 36 months, the project aims to uplift 4,000 extremely vulnerable households through the Graduation Approach, providing sustainable pathways out of extreme poverty.



Since its inception, Project TRIPTI has made significant progress, with Rs 11.90 crore directly disbursed to households. This includes Rs 1.60 crore as Consumption Support Grant, Rs 6.80 crore as the first tranche of the Livelihood Support Grant, Rs 2.40 crore as the second tranche, and Rs 1.10 crore invested in capacity building, workshops, and honorarium for community cadres.



The SKOCH Award, recognized as the highest independent civilian honor in governance and development, is conferred following a rigorous, multi-stage, outcome-based evaluation process, highlighting TRLM’s outstanding contribution to social and economic development