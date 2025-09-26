Tripura sanctions Rs 50.65 crore ahead of Durga Puja for infrastructure, welfare projects

Tripura has cleared Rs 50.65 crore for multiple development and public welfare projects in the run-up to the Durga Puja festival. The funding, approved after consultation with state departments, aims to improve infrastructure and ensure smooth public services during the celebrations.

Of the total amount, Rs 12 crore will be used for sanitation, solid waste management, safe drinking water, road construction, drainage systems, street lighting in newly created wards, online services, electric crematoriums, and conservation of water bodies across 14 municipalities and six nagar panchayats.

An additional Rs 9.37 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of fixed assets to benefit the public during the festival. Rs. 9.28 crore is earmarked for fast-tracking pre-approved construction projects in six R&D divisions, including Teliamura, Amarpur, Kumarghat, Kanchanpur, Satchanda, and Shantirbazar.

In Agartala, Rs 17.38 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Cantonment Road, covering key stretches from Durga Chowmuhani to Lake Chowmuhani, Lake Chowmuhani to Radhanagar, Buddha Mandir to Radhamadhav Unnayan Sangha, and Pragati School to Buddha Mandir.

“On the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, a total of Rs 2,310 each has been sanctioned as a festival grant for 11,150 cook-cum-helper workers working under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Scheme (School MDM),” the chief minister said.

He added that Rs. 2.58 crore has also been sanctioned as bonus and advance for 26 contractual workers under the Primary Education Department (PM-Poshan).