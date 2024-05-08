The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), Tripura has begun providing training on puppetry making and manipulation to young minds with the assistance of Tripura Puppet Theater in a move to revive puppetry.

Prabhitangsu Das, an SNA awardee puppeteer in Agartala, told India Today NE exclusively that since 2022, the Tripura Puppet Theater has initiated training in Puppetry (both Making and Manipulation).

"In 2022, we commenced this training program for children, although not on a regular basis. However, by April 2023, we began offering training regularly. From 2023 to 2024, we provided training every Sunday, culminating in public performances of puppetry. These sessions were open to all. The session in March 2024 concluded with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Tripura Puppet Theater," said Prabhitangsu Das, who also serves as the director of Tripura Puppet Theater.

He further informed that after witnessing this initiative, officials from Sangeet Natak Akademi approached him to provide similar training for children under the Kala Deeksha program for one year.

"They approached me to train 10 children, covering aspects from puppet-making to manipulation, among other skills. The training commenced on March 01 this year. Currently, we are focusing on puppet-making, postponing the puppet performances for the time being. The Sangeet Natak Akademi is also providing them with a stipend for this endeavor," he informed.

In 1974, the Tripura Puppet Theater was founded by Haripada Das, debuting with the choreographed drama 'Lav and Kush'. The theater is now overseen by Haripada Das's son, Prabhitangsu Das.

In February, 2024, the Tripura Puppet Theater organized a three-day-long 'Tripura International Puppet Festival' to commemorate the theater's 50th anniversary. Puppet theater groups from the US, Brazil, Spain, and Bangladesh, along with six groups from New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and host Tripura, participated in the event.