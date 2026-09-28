Tripura Santiniketan Medical College holds discussion on technology-driven public services

An interactive discussion on good governance and technology-driven public services was held at Tripura Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital on Sunday, September 28, with participants stressing the need to make government services more accessible, efficient and people-centric.

The programme was organised by Ekdunia.com and Positive Barta as part of efforts to give greater meaning to Good Governance Day and the Tripura government's ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The discussion focused on how technology can be used to deliver public services in a simpler and faster manner while ensuring that human values and empathy remain central to service delivery.

Malay Pit, founder of the Ekdunia Antyodaya Mission and president of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital, stressed the need to place people at the centre of public service delivery.

He said systems should be designed in a way that no person feels helpless while seeking essential services and that technology should be used to take services closer to people's doorsteps.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of combining technological advancement with human sensitivity. While digital systems can make services faster and more convenient, participants said empathy and compassion remain important in ensuring that people receive assistance with dignity.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at promoting a model of governance where technology acts as an enabler, while human values and commitment to public service guide its implementation.

The programme concluded with a call for a more responsive and inclusive approach to public service, with participants emphasising service as a responsibility and good governance as a right of citizens.