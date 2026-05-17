Tripura saw major gains in health, education sectors over past four years: CM Manik Saha

Marking four years in office, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 16 said the state had recorded major progress in healthcare, education, law and order, and employment generation since the BJP came to power in 2018.

Saha, who took oath as chief minister on May 15, 2022, after replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, said the government had focused on strengthening public services while maintaining transparency in recruitment and administration.

“Tripura has witnessed massive development in fields like health, education, law and order and employment,” the chief minister told reporters, adding that the healthcare sector had seen one of the most visible transformations over the past few years.

The Centre on Friday approved Rs 273 crore for the expansion of Agartala Government Medical College and sanctioned an increase in MBBS seats from 150 to 250 from the next academic session. Saha said the move would significantly improve medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He also announced that ayurvedic and homoeopathic medical colleges would begin functioning from the next academic session. Alongside this, dental, nursing and paramedical institutions are already operational in the state.

“It means our state has gained a lot in the healthcare sector,” Saha said.

Highlighting developments in education, the chief minister said several private universities and professional institutions, including engineering colleges, had been established in recent years, creating wider opportunities for students within the state.

On employment, Saha claimed the government had made steady progress in addressing joblessness over the last eight years. According to him, around 22,000 people were appointed to regular government posts, while another 20,000 youths were engaged in government departments through outsourcing arrangements.

“Total transparency has been maintained in the recruitment drive by the government,” he said.

Saha also asserted that Tripura’s law and order situation remained stable, claiming the state ranked third from the bottom in the National Crime Records Bureau’s overall crime graph.

Reflecting on his tenure, the chief minister said he was satisfied with the pace of development, particularly in the health sector, but maintained that more work remained to be done.

“We are trying to live up to the expectations of people,” he said.