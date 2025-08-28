Tripura scales up child protection, covers 2.3 lakh children across eight districts

Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner in child welfare initiatives across the Northeast, with comprehensive protection systems now operational in all eight districts of the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed significant progress in the state's child protection framework while addressing the One-Day North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights at Prajna Bhavan. The state currently operates 44 child care institutions providing shelter and support to nearly 950 children, alongside specialised juvenile justice infrastructure spanning every district.

"From 2022 to 2025, around 28 children in Tripura have found loving homes through legal adoption. All eight districts now have active Special Juvenile Police Units to ensure child protection," Saha announced during the convention.

The state's child protection network extends beyond institutional care. Over 4,200 children receive support through sponsorship programs, while aftercare services have successfully helped 14 young adults reintegrate into society after leaving child care facilities. Juvenile Justice Boards and Child Welfare Committees maintain active operations across all districts.

Saha emphasised the collective responsibility required for effective child protection. "Children are not miniature adults; they are human beings in their own right. Protecting them is safeguarding the future of our nation. If we neglect children, we neglect the very foundation of our society," he stated.

The government has prioritised nutrition and healthcare delivery for children. July 2025 data shows approximately 229,000 children benefited from Integrated Child Development Services and Poshan Abhiyan schemes, which focus on proper nutrition, growth monitoring, and malnutrition prevention.

The chief minister stressed that child rights protection cannot remain limited to government efforts alone, requiring active participation from families, communities, and broader society to create lasting impact.

Tripura's comprehensive approach includes legal adoption processes, specialised police units for child protection, institutional care facilities, community-based sponsorship programs, and nutrition-focused healthcare schemes working in coordination across the state.