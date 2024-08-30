After the improvement in the flood situation in Tripura, Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges reopened while people who have been seeking respite in relief camps have started returning to their homes.

According to Relief, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Department, the water level of Gomati River at Sonamura under Sepahijala District has come down to below flood level for the first time in two weeks.

The report said that the floods claimed the lives of 32 people, while 2 were injured and 1 person is reported to be missing.

“Out of these 32 deaths, 19 are due to landslides, 12 due to drowning and 1 due to collapse of house”, said the report.

The report said that as on date, 329 relief camps are operational by district administration, providing shelter to around 17, 939 persons in the state.

“Thus, the number of people who have left relief camps to their homes in last 24 hours is 34967. The District Administration is providing necessary relief, including food, drinking water and medical help, among others. To prevent spreading of any water borne diseases, regular cleaning of toilets, bleaching, disinfectant spraying being done. The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by B. C. Joshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi is out today for on-the-spot damage assessment in affected areas of Sepahijala and Khowai Districts. District Disaster Management Authorities led by respective DM & Collector and consisting of officials from different departments are facilitating IMCT in on-the-spot assessment of damages”, the report said.

It further added that since last 24 hours two more Anganwadi centres which were water logged have been started with Take home Ration facility.

“Thus as of now, only 8 AWCs are closed due to water logging. As reported yesterday9,278 AWCs are physically functional and rest 936 AWCs are functioning with ‘Take home ration’ facility. Since yesterday, 19 more schools have been opened. Therefore, out of 4,734 Schools in the State, 4590 schools have been opened and rest 144 schools are yet to be re-opened. The closed schools are in four districts namely 14 in Dhalai, 30 in Sepahijala, 49 in Gomati and 51 in South Tripura. The academic activities have started in colleges after their re-opening. The attendance of students in most of the colleges is normal. However, as the semester exams of 2nd and 4th semesters are going on, students’ attendance would increase after the completion of the semester exams”, the report said.