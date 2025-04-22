The Tripura government has installed sanitary vending machines in 455 schools and provided self-defense training to 1.42 lakh girl students in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha informed on April 22.

He said that the main aim of the present state government is to provide quality and proper education, futher informing that around 123 school infrastructures would be developed along with the filling up of teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department.

CM Saha said this after inaugurating the new building of Amtali H.S. School, followed by the virtual inauguration of the new buildings of Henry Derozio Academy, Gandhigram H.S. School, Taltala H.S. School, Indranagar High School, and Nandan Nagar H.S. School at the Amtali H.S. School premises today.

He said that Earth is the one and only planet where people live, and to secure our Earth, we must give stress on flora and fauna.

“We must be aware about the history of trees. PM Modi has always been appealing to everyone to protect nature, and now we are understanding the value. If our ecological balance is not maintained, then we will face many problems. The way we used to provide teaching to students won’t be helpful anymore — we must update. For our state government, education is the most prioritized sector. Without education, development and progress are not possible. Our government and education department are working for the overall development of education — or else no country or state can progress,” said CM Saha.