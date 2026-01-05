Tripura schools to remain closed from January 6 to 10 due to severe cold

In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather conditions, the Tripura government has announced the closure of all schools across the state from January 6 to January 10.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha made the announcement on social media on January 5, stating that the decision applies to government, government-aided, and privately managed schools.

“It has been decided to close all schools (Govt/Govt Aided & Privately managed) from 6th January to 10th January, 2026 due to extreme cold weather condition,” the Chief Minister said in his post.

Earlier, Dr. Saha had indicated that the state government was closely monitoring the weather situation, especially in view of falling temperatures affecting school-going children. He had said the government did not want students to face difficulties in attending classes during the cold spell.

“I am already looking after the matter, and our government does not want anyone to go to school facing problems. We will take a decision based on the situation. Yesterday, the temperature was around 8 degrees. We are discussing the matter, and if necessary, schools, especially for the primary section, will be closed,” he had said.

Education department officials said further instructions, if any, would be issued depending on weather conditions.