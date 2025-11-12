Tripura scientists develop eight high-yield Arhar Dal varieties to boost pulse self-sufficiency

Eight new varieties of Arhar Dal (pigeon pea), tailored to Tripura’s soil and climate, have been developed by scientists at the Agriculture College in Lembuchara. The breakthrough aims to make the state self-reliant in pulse production, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on November 12.

The varieties are the result of a decade-long research project led by Assistant Professor Partha Das with support from scientists Biman Dey (Agronomy), DP Awasthi (Plant Pathology), and B.C. Thangjam (Entomology). The initiative began in 2009–10 with assistance from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Tripura Government.

Nath said the seeds will soon be distributed among farmers after the research team submits its final report. “These varieties are highly suitable for Tripura’s soil and weather. This will help us move toward pulse self-sufficiency in the coming years,” he said.

The state’s average yield per hectare was 705 kg before 2018, which later increased to 823 kg. The newly developed varieties are expected to produce around 2000 kg per hectare — a major leap in productivity.

Highlighting the importance of agricultural growth, Nath remarked, “If agriculture is destroyed, everything will be destroyed.” He noted India’s progress in becoming self-sufficient in rice, milk, eggs and fish, but added that dependence on pulse imports remains. “There was a time when India imported rice and wheat, but today we export them,” he said, referring to the Centre’s ongoing efforts under the National Mission on Pulses to achieve self-reliance.

The minister also pointed to Tripura’s expanding agricultural diversity, citing the success of onion cultivation once considered impossible in the state. “Earlier, it was believed that onion cultivation was not possible here. Today, both red and white onions are being grown in large quantities, and farmers are demanding more seeds,” he added.

The new Arhar Dal varieties are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Tripura’s agricultural economy and reducing dependence on imports.