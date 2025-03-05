A number of Border Security Force (BSF) outposts which are located in remote areas along the India-Bangladesh border have long struggled with severe drinking water shortages due to the difficult terrain and lack of accessible water sources.

The problem worsens during the monsoon season when heavy rains render the already rugged roads impassable, cutting off vital water supplies to the camps.

Addressing this pressing issue, a team of scientists from Tripura University, led by Prof Harjeet Nath from the Department of Chemical and Polymer Engineering, along with their campus startup HN Technovations LLP, visited the BSF outposts last Sunday to assess the prevailing situation firsthand. The team demonstrated their cutting-edge portable water purification technology, successfully delivering clean and safe drinking water to the camps.

HN Technovations LLP, the first startup from Tripura University, has pioneered portable water purification solutions designed specifically for disaster relief and remote locations. Their technology, developed and patented in Tripura, was tested successfully in the challenging conditions of these border outposts.

Speaking on the matter, Prof Harjeet Nath highlighted the efficiency of their system in providing clean drinking water without the need for heavy infrastructure.

“Our portable purification units are lightweight, easy to transport, and work effectively in extreme conditions. This technology can be a game-changer for BSF personnel stationed in remote areas who struggle with limited access to safe water,” he told India Today NE.

He added that discussions are currently underway to explore the potential implementation of these indigenous water purification systems at BSF border outposts to ensure a sustainable and reliable supply of drinking water.

“If adopted, this initiative will mark a significant step in leveraging homegrown innovation to address critical challenges faced by security forces in the region. The successful testing of HN Technovations’ portable water purification machines in such tough terrains represents a milestone for Tripura’s scientific community and underscores the potential of indigenous technology in solving real-world problems,” he said.