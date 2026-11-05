Tripura cricket scripted a memorable chapter on November 5, registering a commanding 133-run victory over former champions Saurashtra in an Elite Group encounter of the Ranji Trophy at the MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Defending a target of 342, the hosts bowled out Saurashtra for 208 in their second innings to seal an emphatic victory on home turf.

Saurashtra, who had been dismissed for just 118 in their first innings in reply to Tripura's 268, faced another stern test in their pursuit of the challenging target. Arpit Vasavada put up a determined fight, scoring 89 off 189 deliveries, but received little support from the other end as the visitors failed to overcome Tripura's disciplined bowling attack.

Off-spinner Sandip Sarkar was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets for 48 runs in the first innings and following it up with another four for 81 in the second. His eight-wicket match haul played a crucial role in dismantling Saurashtra's batting line-up.

Vasavada remained Saurashtra's biggest obstacle for Tripura, but his resistance ended in a run-out effected by Manisankar Murasingh, who also dismissed the final batter to seal the win.

Earlier, Tripura had laid the foundation for victory through a resilient batting performance, with Sridam Paul making valuable contributions in both innings. His scores of 86 and 50 helped the hosts establish a competitive position.

Paul was adjudged Player of the Match for his crucial contribution with the bat.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Tripura against a Saurashtra side that has previously won the Ranji Trophy.