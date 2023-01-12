Claiming that Tripura is writing a new chapter of development under BJP regime, BJP National President JP Nadda said that since 2018 not a single political murder took place in Tripura.

Nadda arrived in Tripura on December 12 to participate in a concluding ceremony of BJP’s ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ that was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 05.

“If you want to remind BJP, you have to also keep CPIM’s day in your mind. CPIM’s government was known for rape, strike, slogans, collection of subscriptions, and murders of opposition party workers this was what the government of CPIM. And BJP’s government mean HIRA, Internet, railways, Airways, hospital and corruption free and development government”, claimed Nadda.

He alleged that during the CPIM government the situation of law and order was pathetic.“They killed their opposition workers entering in their house. Soon after BJP formed government in 2018 and Biplab Kumar Deb became chief minister then Dr Manik Saha appointed as the Chief Minister, not a single political murder took place in Tripura”, claimed Nadda.

He said, “If you want to enjoy the light, then recognize the darkness and keep it. If you want to enjoy the light then bring BJP forward and give rest to Congress and Communist Party.

Nadda said, “The work of beautification of Agartala Railway way is underway, once there was one national highway in the state and now work for seven more national highways are underway, rail connectivity completed, Bru displaced people were peacefully permanently settled, Tripura got HIRA. Tripura is writing a new chapter of development”.

He further said that the claps of BJP workers are proving that ‘Ek Baar Bhajpa, Baar Baar Bhajpa’ (Once BJP, again and again, BJP).

“There was a time when Tripura was deprived of so many things but now the state is moving forward to become a prosperous Tripura. On 5th January, Home Minister inaugurated the Jana Viswas Yatra and during this rally more than 200 meetings were held in eight districts, 50 road shows were taken place. Your claps are indicating that ‘Ek Baar Bhajpa, Bar Bar Bhajpa’”, he said.