Tensions escalated at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College when a confrontation between two student organizations, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Tribal Students' Federation (TSF), turned violent, resulting in one student being seriously injured.

The altercation left Kharang Debbarma, a member of the TSF, with severe injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at GBP Hospital.

According to police sources, the scuffle erupted over disputes regarding the college's admission procedures. "There was a scuffle between ABVP and TSF students regarding the admission process at MBB College," a TSF member, who wished to remain anonymous, reported. "Kharang Debbarma from our organization sustained serious injuries during the altercation and is now hospitalized."

The TSF has condemned the incident, describing it as an unprovoked assault that occurred in the presence of the college principal, who they claim did not intervene. Police were called to the scene promptly to quell the escalating tension.

The principal of MBB College confirmed that the clash was rooted in disagreements over the admission process. "There was a confrontation between ABVP and TSF students regarding admissions," the principal stated. "Unfortunately, one student suffered serious injuries. Police were immediately informed and are handling the situation."

Addressing concerns about the college's neutrality, the principal asserted, "The college has adequate faculty to guide new students independently. We do not endorse or require assistance from any student organization in this matter."

In response to the incident, a delegation from TSF met with the principal to express their grievances and demand action against those responsible for the violence. The meeting aimed to address the concerns and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The college administration, alongside law enforcement, is expected to investigate the matter thoroughly to maintain peace and order on the campus.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces intensify search operations, recover huge cache of arms and ammunition