Tripura SEC begins preparations for Urban Local Body polls, existing bodies’ term ends December 9

The Tripura State Election Commission has begun preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, including polls to the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 20 other urban local bodies, State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty said on October 8.

Chakraborty said the first official-level meeting on election preparedness was held with senior officials from across the state, as the tenure of the existing urban local bodies is set to end on December 9.

The meeting was attended by the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all eight districts, Additional SPs, the DGP-in-charge, IG (Law and Order) and officials from other concerned departments.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chakraborty said the State Election Commission was working to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, peaceful and lawful manner.

“Discussions were held on the functioning of the election machinery, security arrangements and preparations required ahead of the formal announcement of the election schedule,” he said.

Several preparatory measures have already been completed by the Urban Development Department, including the finalisation of polling stations, the State Election Commissioner said.

The draft publication related to the election process has also been issued, while the final publication is scheduled for October 15, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the constitutional and legal provisions governing the ULB elections, existing instructions and circulars issued by the State Election Commission, and the need for fresh instructions wherever required.

Chakraborty said such meetings were particularly important because officials involved in the election process change periodically and need to remain familiar with election rules and procedures.

The SEC also discussed key milestones and timelines for completing various election-related tasks before the formal announcement of the poll schedule.

With the term of the existing urban local bodies ending on December 9, the State Election Commission is now working towards completing the necessary preparations within the stipulated timeframe.