Tripura SEC completes preparations for September 28 Village Committee polls, deploys 7,300 personnel

The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has completed preparations for the Village Committee elections scheduled for September 28, with around 7,300 polling personnel deployed and extensive security arrangements put in place across the state.

SEC Secretary Anurag Sen said on Saturday that polling would be conducted across 44 blocks at 1,095 polling stations, where contests will take place. Of the 1,550 polling stations initially identified, 1,095 will witness contests. Around 6.65 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

To ensure peaceful polling, 74 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. The forces will carry out area domination, patrolling and other security measures to maintain law and order.

Sen said checking of election materials was being conducted at the respective blocks on Saturday, while polling personnel would begin moving to their designated polling stations from the morning of September 27 under security arrangements. Sector officers have been instructed to ensure the safe arrival of polling teams, accompanied by state police and other security personnel carrying ballot boxes and ballot papers.

After polling concludes on September 28, personnel will complete the prescribed statutory sealing procedures before depositing election materials at designated receiving centres.

The Commission has also arranged 44 strong rooms and 44 separate counting halls, one for each block.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body elections are also progressing. According to Sen, the final publication of polling stations has been completed, with 783 polling stations identified across Tripura.

The Commission has announced the electoral roll revision schedule, with the draft electoral roll set to be published on October 1, 2026. Voters can submit claims and objections until October 8, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on October 15.

The SEC said arrangements for the urban local body elections are being carried out alongside preparations for the Village Committee polls.