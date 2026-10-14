The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, likely to be held in November, with an all-party meeting on October 14 focusing on poll arrangements, electoral rolls and security deployment.

Elections will be held in 21 municipal bodies across the state, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat after the meeting, State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakraborty said the consultation was the first state-level meeting with political parties to review preparations for the elections.

Discussions covered arrangements being made at the district level, progress by the Urban Development Department and the preparation of electoral rolls.

“The publication of the draft electoral rolls and their subsequent final publication are among the important tasks in the election process,” Chakraborty said.

The meeting also reviewed polling station arrangements and key stages of the electoral process, including the filing, scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, as well as the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The responsibilities of political parties and officials following the announcement of the elections were also discussed.

Chakraborty said the commission had urged all political parties to maintain peace and tranquillity throughout the election period. Security arrangements, including the deployment of forces, also featured in the discussions.

According to the SEC, political parties demanded the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure security during the polls.

However, the Director General of Police (DGP) said the central forces already available in the state should be utilised.

“The DGP will take up the matter with the Home Department,” Chakraborty said.

The Inspector General of Police (North), the SEC secretary and other officials attended the meeting as the commission moved ahead with preparations for the municipal elections.