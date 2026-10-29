The Tripura State Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections on October 30, as preparations for polling across the state’s 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, near completion.

State Election Commissioner P.K. Chakraborty said the tenure of the existing urban local bodies is due to expire on December 9, making it necessary to conduct the elections within the stipulated timeframe.

“The election process is already underway, and several preparatory activities have been completed. We are all set to conduct the elections on time,” Chakraborty said.

As part of the preparations, the commission is organising a final training session for returning officers on Thursday to ensure the smooth and impartial conduct of the elections.

The training covers the election schedule, the responsibilities of returning officers, election management, and the relevant guidelines, Acts and Rules governing the electoral process.

Chakraborty said the session would help familiarise newly appointed returning officers with election procedures while refreshing the knowledge of those with prior experience. Master trainers are conducting detailed discussions on election management and the commission’s guidelines to ensure that each stage of the process is carried out properly.

With most preparatory work reportedly completed, the expected announcement on October 30 will set the timeline for the ULB elections across Tripura.