Tripura SEC, officiating DGP review Village Committee poll preparedness and security in North Tripura

Tripura State Election Commissioner Dr P K Chakraborty on September 24 reviewed the election preparedness and security arrangements in North Tripura district ahead of the upcoming TTAADC Village Committee elections.

A review meeting was held at the conference hall of the North Tripura District Magistrate’s office in Dharmanagar. Officiating DGP G S Rao, Additional District Magistrate L Darlong, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, Dharmanagar SDPO Jayanta Karmakar, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and other election officials attended the meeting.

The officials briefed the Commission on arrangements for the movement of polling personnel from dispatch centres to polling stations, distribution of election materials, polling station preparedness and the process for returning polling personnel and depositing ballot boxes and election materials at receiving centres after polling.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements, including force deployment, area domination, patrolling, security at polling stations and monitoring of the overall situation on polling day.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Chakraborty said the review was conducted to assess the preparedness of the district administration and police administration and to ensure that the Village Committee elections are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. He expressed confidence in the arrangements.

On central forces, the State Election Commissioner said personnel had already been deployed and were conducting area domination and patrolling operations in different parts of the district.

Officiating DGP G S Rao said the preparations were satisfactory, while some suggestions had been made to further strengthen the arrangements. He pointed out that several polling stations are located in remote and interior areas, where rainfall and poor road conditions could create difficulties for the movement of polling personnel and security forces. Limited mobile connectivity in some areas was also discussed.

Rao said 74 companies of CRPF, CAPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP personnel had been made available for the Village Committee elections, with around 12.5 companies allocated to North Tripura. The forces have already been deployed and are conducting area domination and patrolling operations.

He added that security arrangements would remain in place until the completion of the counting process.