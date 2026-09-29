Tripura SEC orders repoll in three seats after alleged bogus voting

The Tripura State Election Commission has ordered repolling in three seats across two Village Committees following allegations of bogus voting and disturbances during polling on September 29.

State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday evening, saying the Commission had examined reports submitted by the concerned Returning Officers.

Repolling will be held in Seats 3 and 4 of Gamaria Village Committee under Matabari Block and Seat 4 of Paharpur Village Committee under Amarpur Block in Gomati district.

The repoll will take place on October 3 from 7 am, while counting of votes has been scheduled for October 5 from 8 am. The State Election Commission has already issued the necessary notification.

Chakraborty said allegations of bogus voting had been reported in the three seats during the original polling and the Commission took the decision after examining the reports received from the Returning Officers.

The repoll order came amid reports of disturbances at polling stations under the Amarpur and Matabari blocks during Monday's Village Committee elections.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission said the overall voter turnout in the Village Committee elections stood at 81.21 per cent.