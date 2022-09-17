The State Election Commission (SEC) of Tripura on September 16, 2022, released a draft publication of electoral rolls for the next general election to the village committees.

According to the draft roll, there are 2,634 constituencies of 527 village committees.

While Dhalai district with 178772 voters has the highest while Unakoti district has the lowest vote with 56616 voters and out of the total 886334 voters, 446198 are male and 440132 are female voters among four others.

As per the notification signed by P Bhattacharjee, secretary, State Election Commission of Tripura, the period of filing of claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls is 16.09.20 22 to 22.09.2022 while the period of disposal of claims and objections shall be completed by 26.09.2022, and the date of final publication of electoral rolls is 30.09.2022.

Election for the village committee is due for more than a year and recently after lawyers from TIPRA Motha had filed a case the court has ordered to organize it by the first week of November.