Tripura SEC reviews preparations for TTAADC village committee polls

The Tripura State Election Commission has intensified preparations for the upcoming Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with officials reviewing arrangements related to the conduct of the polls.

State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakraborty on August 24 held a workshop with Returning Officers, including Block Development Officers (BDOs), to assess their preparedness and discuss key stages of the election process.

The discussions covered election rules, scrutiny of nomination papers, finalisation of the list of contesting candidates, security arrangements and the counting of votes.

“Detailed discussions were held on all aspects of the election so that the Returning Officers are fully prepared to conduct the process smoothly,” Chakraborty said.

The State Election Commission and the Tripura government have also jointly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court broadly adhering to the proposed election schedule. According to Chakraborty, the elections are expected to be held by September.

Security arrangements are also being reviewed ahead of the polls. The Commission has already held discussions with police officials and plans to convene another meeting to assess potential law-and-order challenges during the election.

Both state and central security forces are expected to be deployed to maintain security and ensure the elections are conducted peacefully.