Tripura second only to Sikkim in foreign tourist arrivals in Northeast in last two years

Tripura has recorded remarkable growth in tourism, with both domestic and foreign arrivals witnessing significant increases, according to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 released by the Ministry of Tourism.

In 2024, the state welcomed 0.601 million (601,000) domestic tourists, marking a 64.07% surge from 0.366 million (366,000) in 2023.

Foreign tourist arrivals also rose by 36.15%, with 0.091 million (91,000) visitors compared to 0.067 million (67,000) in 2023.

Tripura remains the second-most visited northeastern state by foreign tourists, after Sikkim.

Reacting to the report, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury credited the growth to the government’s ongoing efforts to improve tourism infrastructure and facilities.

"We have undertaken a series of steps and initiatives for the development of the tourist spots in the state which were never developed during the then Left Front government. Recently, I along with officials from Tripura Tourism met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for some tourism projects, which we are hopeful will be sanctioned soon," Chowdhury told India Today NE.

The minister also highlighted the government’s focus on upgrading tourist lodges, which he said will not only benefit visitors from outside the state and abroad but also boost revenue generation.

The latest tourism data underscores Tripura’s growing appeal as a travel destination in the Northeast, signaling opportunities for further economic development through the sector.