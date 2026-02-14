Tripura secures 500 MT ginger, 20 MT bird’s eye chili export deal in Germany

Tripura has received an order from German buyers for 500 MT of organic ginger and 20 MT of bird’s eye chili during BIOFACH 2026 held in Nuremberg, Germany. This was informed by Tripura Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who attended the event and addressed an event there.





The Minister informed that after witnessing Tripura’s organic products, the German buyers are very much interested to visit Tripura. The Minister went to Germany to attend BIOFACH 2026 and to highlight Tripura’s organic products. The event started on February 10 and concluded on February 13, where countries from across the world participated. The Minister said, “I am particularly pleased that the conference takes place under APEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of India, which is the lead organisation of BIOFACH 2026 and plays a key role in India's international engagement in organic agriculture.





PEDA has set the objective of increasing India's share in global organic food exports from about 2.5% today to nearly 12% within the next five years.” He said that Tripura is keen to continue towards this goal of growth. “This ambition reflects growing global demand but also underlines the scale of the transformation required at the farm level.





Driven by the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as the global hub of organic food. By championing organic and natural farming, we are not just healing the soil but ensuring a more prosperous and sustainable future for our farmers. For Tripura, a small state, organic farming is not a recent transition. It is a way of life shaped by our geography, rich biodiversity, high rainfall, forest ecosystems, and traditions of traditional raw chemical farming practices,” said the Agriculture Minister. “Even today, 53 organic farmer producer companies are actively functioning in the state of Tripura, anchoring our value chains and market investments. More than 26,000 hectares of land are registered and certified organic, with over 26,800 farmers formally registered under the Organic Certification System.





Tripura now offers the world a diverse basket of premium organic products – aromatic rice varieties such as Kali Khasa, Hari Narayan, black rice like Maimi Hangar, sticky rice like Biron, bird’s eye chili, sesame, turmeric, ginger, pineapple, jackfruit, and other native agri-horticultural produce,” said the Minister. The Minister also invited importers, processors, retailers, researchers, and investors to partner with Tripura for organic sourcing, value chain development, and long-term collaboration.