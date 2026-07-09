Tripura secures investment intent of over Rs 1 lakh crore at business conclave

Tripura has attracted investment intent exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore through more than 250 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, as Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state is positioning itself as one of India's fastest-growing economies.

Speaking at the conclave held at the International Fair Ground, Saha said Tripura had doubled its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the past six years, driven by sustained investment in roads, railways, airports, digital connectivity, inland waterways and banking infrastructure.

The event was attended virtually by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Saha said Tripura's natural gas reserves, extensive rubber plantations, GI-tagged Queen Pineapple, agarwood, bamboo resources and horticulture sector offer significant opportunities for industrial growth. He added that the state's status as India's third fully literate state, coupled with a growing skilled workforce, strengthens its investment potential.

Highlighting reforms undertaken by the government, Saha said changes in land management, industrial approvals, urban planning, healthcare, education and tourism had created a more business-friendly environment. He noted that Tripura had secured the top position among states and Union Territories in both Phase I and Phase II of the Deregulation and Compliance Reduction rankings.

According to the Chief Minister, the state received investment proposals worth more than Rs 30,000 crore over the past year, with projects valued at over Rs 8,000 crore already moving towards implementation.

He identified rubber processing, bamboo-based industries, agar products, food processing, fisheries, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and information technology as sectors with strong investment prospects.

Saha also underscored Tripura's strategic location along its 856-km border with Bangladesh, describing the state as a gateway to Southeast Asia. He said connectivity projects such as the Agartala-Akhaura rail link, Maitri Setu and inland water transport routes are expected to strengthen trade and regional connectivity.

More than 700 delegates, including investors, industrialists, diplomats and senior government officials, attended the conclave.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the event, Saha said the investment commitments would soon translate into projects on the ground, generating employment and accelerating the state's economic growth.