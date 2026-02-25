Tripura secures over Rs 2,000 crore in investment commitments at Delhi Business Meet

The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 2,000 crore during the “Destination Tripura – Business Meet 2026” Investors’ Roadshow held on February 24 at Federation House in New Delhi. The event was organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Industries & Commerce Minister Santana Chakma highlighted the state’s potential across key sectors and outlined reforms aimed at strengthening the Ease of Doing Business ecosystem. Senior officials, including Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary of Industries & Commerce, and Dr. Deepak Kumar, Director of Industries & Commerce, presented sector-specific incentives and investment facilitation measures, focusing on opportunities in IT, Artificial Intelligence, tourism, food processing, rubber and other priority industries.

V R Sharma, Vice Chairman of Jindal Advisory Services, shared his company’s experience of investing Rs 250 crore in the state and indicated plans for further expansion.

An exclusive Ambassador and High Commissioner Meet held in the evening witnessed participation from diplomatic representatives of Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Austria, Italy, Mexico, Indonesia, Nepal, Russia, Singapore and Nigeria. Bilateral trade bodies, including the US-India Business Council, Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce, Indo-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Indo-Spanish Chamber of Commerce, also joined discussions. Engagements focused on collaboration in agro-based industries, bamboo and rubber value chains, IT and data centres, renewable energy, tourism, startups, skill development and human resource partnerships.

Diplomatic representatives expressed confidence in Tripura’s investor-friendly environment and proposed institutional partnerships, technology transfer, academic collaboration and participation in global economic and digital platforms.

The roadshow reinforced Tripura’s expanding industrial ecosystem, infrastructure initiatives and growing international engagement, setting the stage for a larger Business Conclave scheduled to be held in Agartala later this year.