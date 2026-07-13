Tripura secures Rs 10,000 crore IT boost with 43 MoUs at Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026

Tripura took a major step toward becoming a technology-driven economy as the Department of Information Technology signed 43 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 10,000 crore during the recently held Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 held at Agartala.

The agreements span key technology sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, cloud computing, data management, robotics, cybersecurity, IT/ITeS and digital infrastructure, marking one of the state's biggest investment drives in the IT sector.

Among the marquee partnerships, Google India signed an MoU with the Department of Information Technology to collaborate on digital transformation, AI, cloud infrastructure and technology ecosystem development. Salesforce partnered with the state to support AI-enabled citizen services, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and digital governance platforms. The department also held preliminary discussions with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for future collaboration.

Additional MoUs were signed with companies including Da'Spatio Rhobotique Laboratory Pvt Ltd (DSRL), Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Elvania Energies 369 Pvt Ltd and Indigi Consulting and Solutions Pvt Ltd, covering emerging technology and innovation initiatives.

The Directorate of Information Technology's dedicated IT Pavilion emerged as one of the conclave's biggest attractions, showcasing the state's IT/ITeS Policy, Startup Policy and Data Centre Policy, along with upcoming initiatives such as the Artificial Intelligence Policy, AVGC-XR Policy and Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy.

The pavilion also highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the proposed IT Park, the Tripura IT & Data Ecosystem Zone (TIDEZ) and Airtel's Rs 200-crore Nxtra Data Centre in Agartala. Startup innovations, including robotics developed at NIT Agartala's incubation ecosystem, also attracted significant attention.

Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director, Department of Information Technology said ‘Our policies are already delivering results. We have successfully attracted a Rs 200 Crore investment from Airtel for a data centre in Agartala. Furthermore, our startup ecosystem is thriving with 134 registered startups, 59 recognised companies and over 2.7 crore disbursed in fiscal assistance”