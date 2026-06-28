Tripura secures Rs 11 crore in business commitments at Queen Pineapple Global Festival

Tripura's Queen Pineapple industry received a major boost on Sunday, June 28, with the exchange of 18 Letters of Intent (LoIs) worth nearly Rs 11 crore during a Buyer-Seller Meet held as part of the second day of the Tripura Queen Pineapple Global Festival 2026.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the agreements reflect growing industry confidence in the market potential of Tripura's Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Queen Pineapple and are expected to create new marketing opportunities for farmers.

The Buyer-Seller Meet brought together 40 buyers from across the country, providing a platform for direct interaction with producers, exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and entrepreneurs. The exchange of 18 LoIs, with a cumulative business value of around Rs 11 crore, marked a significant milestone in expanding the commercial reach of the State's premium fruit.

The event was inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and APEDA Deputy General Manager Sunita Rai.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers highlighted the potential of Tripura's Queen Pineapple in domestic and international markets and stressed the need to strengthen value chains, processing, branding, exports and market linkages to enhance farmers' incomes.

The day's proceedings began with the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Ratan Lal Nath, Rajib Bhattacharjee, senior officials and festival participants.

Ratan Lal Nath said the successful outcome of the Buyer-Seller Meet would strengthen Tripura's agri-export ecosystem by opening new markets for farmers and attracting greater investment in the horticulture sector. He added that the festival continues to serve as a platform for connecting farmers, processors, exporters, entrepreneurs and institutional buyers while showcasing the State's premium horticultural produce.