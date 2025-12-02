Tripura secures Rs 140-crore approval for new ayurveda and homoeopathy colleges

Tripura’s healthcare and medical education network is set for a major expansion after the Ministry of Ayush approved Rs 140 crore for establishing an Ayurveda Medical College and a Homoeopathy Medical College in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said a high-level review was held to map out the implementation plan, with the goal of making both institutions operational by the next academic session. Officials have been instructed to fast-track all procedural requirements.

According to the state government, the addition of two specialised medical colleges is expected to widen treatment options, boost human resources in traditional medicine and ease pressure on existing facilities.

The chief minister acknowledged the central government’s role in advancing the state’s health infrastructure and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Ayush Minister of State Prataprao Yadav for supporting the project.